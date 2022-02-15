English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3106: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3106 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eicher Motors


    We cut our FY23/24 consolidated EPS by 4/%7% and maintain ‘BUY’ rating as the retail volumes are set to see recovery with uncertainty over semiconductor shortage resolving and strong pickup in new models. EIM’s 3QFY22 S/A revenue increased by 3% YoY to Rs 28.4bn (PLe: Rs 28.8bn). Realization/volume came in at 19%/-15% YoY. Lower share of exports and inferior product mix led to QoQ decline in realizations. Company has reiterated its aggressive stance towards new product launches with a strong product pipeline over next 18 months. New Classic 350 and Meteor are seeing good traction, though supply challenges impacted order fulfilment over last few months. Company has created an alternative source for chips and expect chip shortage issue to resolve in near term.



    Outlook


    We believe next leg of growth to come from new product launches and export market as we believe 1) key markets like Kerala and Chandigarh are saturated and 2) incessant price hikes are impacting vehicle affordability. We assign SoTP based TP of Rs3,106 (v/s Rs 3,398), as we value S/A business at 27x and VECV at 17x on Dec-23E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 15:14 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 2,721.95, up Rs 153.40, or 5.97 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,724.40 and an intraday low of Rs 2,493.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 60,057 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 32,069 shares, an increase of 87.28 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.08 percent or Rs 28.00 at Rs 2,568.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,995.35 and 52-week low Rs 2,303.75 on 27 September, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.13 percent below its 52-week high and 18.15 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 74,423.57 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Eicher Motors #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 03:41 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.