Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 24,750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors (EIM) achieved EBITDA breakeven at <20% utilization despite offering one-time incentives. With positive trend on inquiries and bookings, the supply side needs to normalize considering the upcoming major product launches in Sep’20.

Outlook

We upgrade our FY21/FY22 EPS estimate by ~6% (for both years) as we upgrade volumes for both RE and VECV. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR24,750 (Sep’22 SOTP).

