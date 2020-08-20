172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-eicher-motors-target-of-rs-24750-motilal-oswal-2-5729701.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 24,750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 24,750 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motor's (EIM) FY20 Annual Report highlights Royal Enfield's (RE) readiness for the next product cycle. With launch of BS6 models, RE has achieved technical parity with other bikes. Further, launch of RE 'Studio' stores has substantially increased its reach in newer markets. EIM has further demonstrated its seriousness to grow RE exports by rapidly expanding exclusive RE stores (from 35 to 77 stores in FY20) along with the launch of the 650 Twins and geo-fenced website in respective markets.


Outlook


The stock trades at ~41.4x/25.7x FY21E/FY22E consol. EPS. We believe BS6 transition would be an inflection point for RE as a completely new improved platform could drive revival of the brand. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR24,750 (Sep’22E based SOTP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Buy #Eicher Motors #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

