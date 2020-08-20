Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 24,750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motor's (EIM) FY20 Annual Report highlights Royal Enfield's (RE) readiness for the next product cycle. With launch of BS6 models, RE has achieved technical parity with other bikes. Further, launch of RE 'Studio' stores has substantially increased its reach in newer markets. EIM has further demonstrated its seriousness to grow RE exports by rapidly expanding exclusive RE stores (from 35 to 77 stores in FY20) along with the launch of the 650 Twins and geo-fenced website in respective markets.

Outlook

The stock trades at ~41.4x/25.7x FY21E/FY22E consol. EPS. We believe BS6 transition would be an inflection point for RE as a completely new improved platform could drive revival of the brand. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR24,750 (Sep’22E based SOTP).

