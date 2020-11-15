PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:10 PM IST

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 236: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 236 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

East India Securitie's report on Eicher Motors


Despite tremendous challenges in terms of supplies, transportation & Covid related issues, Suprajit (SEL) posted its highest ever quarterly revenue with one of the best operational performance supported by all three segments. A clear V-shaped recovery in domestic OEMs, double-digit growth in aftermarket, exports at its best and Osram’s orders pushed the performance higher. Going ahead, we are optimistic, looking at the growth opportunities in auto cables segment in domestic & exports. Phoenix surpassed Osram’s expectation, hence global as well as aftermarket orders should continue, and 2nd half is always better for SENA division. Increasing commodity costs and revert-back of salary reduction could put short term pressure on margins, however, operating leverage benefits, intensified efforts on cost curtailment & strategy of making & exporting from India could support margin, in our opinion.


Outlook


We are strongly convinced with the company’s competitive positioning & growth potential, hence maintain ‘Buy’ rating for a TP of Rs 236.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Buy #East India Securities #Eicher Motors #Recommendations

