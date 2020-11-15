Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 236: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Eicher Motors

Despite tremendous challenges in terms of supplies, transportation & Covid related issues, Suprajit (SEL) posted its highest ever quarterly revenue with one of the best operational performance supported by all three segments. A clear V-shaped recovery in domestic OEMs, double-digit growth in aftermarket, exports at its best and Osram’s orders pushed the performance higher. Going ahead, we are optimistic, looking at the growth opportunities in auto cables segment in domestic & exports. Phoenix surpassed Osram’s expectation, hence global as well as aftermarket orders should continue, and 2nd half is always better for SENA division. Increasing commodity costs and revert-back of salary reduction could put short term pressure on margins, however, operating leverage benefits, intensified efforts on cost curtailment & strategy of making & exporting from India could support margin, in our opinion.

Outlook

We are strongly convinced with the company’s competitive positioning & growth potential, hence maintain ‘Buy’ rating for a TP of Rs 236.

