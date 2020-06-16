App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 19,954: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19,954 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Eicher Motors


Revenue fell 12% yoy to Rs22.1bn (est. Rs21.3bn) and PAT fell 44% to Rs3bn (est. Rs4.1bn), below estimates due to lower gross margin and one-time costs of ~Rs500mn. Considering lockdowns and likely gradual pickup in demand, we cut FY21E volume by 19% to 542,058 units, but raise FY22E volume by 12% to 836,196 units. We expect recovery from H2FY21 on a low base, pent up demand and better customer sentiments. New products remain a focus area, with expectation of one new model or major refresh every quarter for the next three years to support widening of the addressable customer base in both domestic and overseas markets.



Outlook


We expect revenue/earnings CAGRs of 14%/22% over FY20-22E, with average ROCE of 23%. We retain Buy and OW stance in EAP, with a TP of Rs19,954 (Rs16,955 earlier), based on 20x P/E for motorcycle business (19x earlier).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:51 pm

tags #Buy #Eicher Motors #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.