Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 19,954: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Eicher Motors

Revenue fell 12% yoy to Rs22.1bn (est. Rs21.3bn) and PAT fell 44% to Rs3bn (est. Rs4.1bn), below estimates due to lower gross margin and one-time costs of ~Rs500mn. Considering lockdowns and likely gradual pickup in demand, we cut FY21E volume by 19% to 542,058 units, but raise FY22E volume by 12% to 836,196 units. We expect recovery from H2FY21 on a low base, pent up demand and better customer sentiments. New products remain a focus area, with expectation of one new model or major refresh every quarter for the next three years to support widening of the addressable customer base in both domestic and overseas markets.

Outlook

We expect revenue/earnings CAGRs of 14%/22% over FY20-22E, with average ROCE of 23%. We retain Buy and OW stance in EAP, with a TP of Rs19,954 (Rs16,955 earlier), based on 20x P/E for motorcycle business (19x earlier).







