Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 19,700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19,700 in its research report dated June 14, 2020.
EIM posted the lowest EBITDA margins in six years due to one-off costs, the impact of BS6 cost inflation, and op. deleverage. However, bookings have normalized, which is a positive surprise, although production ramp-up remains bottlenecked. New product launches would further aid demand.
Outlook
We cut FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by 29%/10% to factor slower production ramp-up for RE and challenges in VECV volumes. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR19,700 (Jun'22 SOTP based).
