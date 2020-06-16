Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 19,700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Eicher Motors

EIM posted the lowest EBITDA margins in six years due to one-off costs, the impact of BS6 cost inflation, and op. deleverage. However, bookings have normalized, which is a positive surprise, although production ramp-up remains bottlenecked. New product launches would further aid demand.

Outlook

We cut FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by 29%/10% to factor slower production ramp-up for RE and challenges in VECV volumes. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR19,700 (Jun'22 SOTP based).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

