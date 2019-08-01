Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 19000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Eicher Motors

Consol. revenues declined ~6.5% YoY to ~INR23.8b (v/s est. INR23.3b). Higher other income restricted PAT decline to ~22% at ~INR4.5b (in-line). RE's net realization improved 0.6% QoQ (+13.5% YoY) to INR128k (v/s est. ~INR127k). EBITDA margin declined 160bp YoY (-640bp QoQ) to 25.9% (v/s est. 27.3%) due to higher RM and staff costs (seasonal factors). VECV's realizations increased ~6% YoY (+11% QoQ) to INR1.69m (v/s est. ~INR1.57m). Higher discounts and negative operating leverage impacted EBITDA margins (-370bp YoY to 5.5% v/s est. 6.2%).

Outlook

We are lowering our EPS estimates for FY20/FY21 by 6%/9%, as we cut volumes/margins for both businesses. The stock trades at ~22.3x/19x FY20E/FY21E consol. EPS. We have lowered P/E multiple for RE from 22.5x to 20x to factor in the step-down in its growth trajectory. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.