you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 19000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19000 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Eicher Motors


Consol. revenues declined ~6.5% YoY to ~INR23.8b (v/s est. INR23.3b). Higher other income restricted PAT decline to ~22% at ~INR4.5b (in-line). RE's net realization improved 0.6% QoQ (+13.5% YoY) to INR128k (v/s est. ~INR127k). EBITDA margin declined 160bp YoY (-640bp QoQ) to 25.9% (v/s est. 27.3%) due to higher RM and staff costs (seasonal factors). VECV's realizations increased ~6% YoY (+11% QoQ) to INR1.69m (v/s est. ~INR1.57m). Higher discounts and negative operating leverage impacted EBITDA margins (-370bp YoY to 5.5% v/s est. 6.2%).


Outlook


We are lowering our EPS estimates for FY20/FY21 by 6%/9%, as we cut volumes/margins for both businesses. The stock trades at ~22.3x/19x FY20E/FY21E consol. EPS. We have lowered P/E multiple for RE from 22.5x to 20x to factor in the step-down in its growth trajectory. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Eicher Motors #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

