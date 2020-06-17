App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 18,665: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18,665 in its research report dated June 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eicher Motors


Adjusted for one-offs (recall and currency loss in exports markets) EIM consolidated performance were in-line with margins at 21.8% (-550bp YoY). This is a good margin performance in weak demand conditions. However, VECV performance looked weak with miss in margins at 1.8% (PLe 3.6%) and PAT loss at Rs260mn (PLe profit at Rs40mn). Going forward we believe several levers can drive RE volumes such as 1) new product launch in 350cc segment after many years, 2) RE's under penetration in key motorcycling states (market share of <4% v/s national average of 6%) and 3) natural upgrade options in >300CC segment.



Outlook


We tweak FY21/22 consol EPS by -2%/3% and continue to maintain BUY rating with revised price target of Rs18,665 (v/s Rs17,990). The stock currently trades at 21x FY22 EPS (v/s ~25x 10 year LPA). EIM is one of our top-picks among OEMs currently.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:23 am

