Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 18,070: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors (EIL) reported a muted Q4FY20 performance. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 2,208 crore (down 12% YoY), with ASPs for Royal Enfield (RE) at Rs 1.33 lakh/unit (up 3.5% QoQ) while sales volumes were at 1.6 lakh units, down 17% YoY. EBITDA margins were at 19.6% (down 540 bps QoQ), with subdued performance attributable to increase in all overhead costs as proportion of sales. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 304 crore, down 44% YoY. The company’s board of directors approved sub-division of equity shares from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 1 i.e. split in the ratio of 1:10, subject to approval in the ensuing AGM.

Outlook

For EIL, we factor in 3.7%, 1.5% sales, PAT CAGR in FY20P-22E. We like EIL for its dominant market position, robust financials i.e. net cash positive B/S (~Rs 6,800 crore), double digit return ratios (~20% RoCE). Still, recent stock price run up, limits upside, going ahead. Hence, we downgrade EIL from BUY to HOLD valuing on SOTP basis at Rs 18,070 (26 P/E to RE; 15 P/E to VECV on FY22E).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

