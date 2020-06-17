App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:12 AM IST

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 18,070: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 18,070 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors (EIL) reported a muted Q4FY20 performance. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 2,208 crore (down 12% YoY), with ASPs for Royal Enfield (RE) at Rs 1.33 lakh/unit (up 3.5% QoQ) while sales volumes were at 1.6 lakh units, down 17% YoY. EBITDA margins were at 19.6% (down 540 bps QoQ), with subdued performance attributable to increase in all overhead costs as proportion of sales. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 304 crore, down 44% YoY. The company’s board of directors approved sub-division of equity shares from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 1 i.e. split in the ratio of 1:10, subject to approval in the ensuing AGM.



Outlook


For EIL, we factor in 3.7%, 1.5% sales, PAT CAGR in FY20P-22E. We like EIL for its dominant market position, robust financials i.e. net cash positive B/S (~Rs 6,800 crore), double digit return ratios (~20% RoCE). Still, recent stock price run up, limits upside, going ahead. Hence, we downgrade EIL from BUY to HOLD valuing on SOTP basis at Rs 18,070 (26 P/E to RE; 15 P/E to VECV on FY22E).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:12 am

tags #Eicher Motors #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

