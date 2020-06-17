Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 18,070: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 18,070 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors (EIL) reported a muted Q4FY20 performance. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 2,208 crore (down 12% YoY), with ASPs for Royal Enfield (RE) at Rs 1.33 lakh/unit (up 3.5% QoQ) while sales volumes were at 1.6 lakh units, down 17% YoY. EBITDA margins were at 19.6% (down 540 bps QoQ), with subdued performance attributable to increase in all overhead costs as proportion of sales. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 304 crore, down 44% YoY. The company’s board of directors approved sub-division of equity shares from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 1 i.e. split in the ratio of 1:10, subject to approval in the ensuing AGM.
Outlook
For EIL, we factor in 3.7%, 1.5% sales, PAT CAGR in FY20P-22E. We like EIL for its dominant market position, robust financials i.e. net cash positive B/S (~Rs 6,800 crore), double digit return ratios (~20% RoCE). Still, recent stock price run up, limits upside, going ahead. Hence, we downgrade EIL from BUY to HOLD valuing on SOTP basis at Rs 18,070 (26 P/E to RE; 15 P/E to VECV on FY22E).
