App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 17,150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 17,150 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors (EML) is the undisputed leader in the domestic premium motorcycle (>250 cc) segment through its established Royal Enfield (RE) franchise that has a strong product portfolio comprising popular models such as Classic, Bullet and Himalayan. The aspirational status associated with RE brand’s ‘pull factor’ as a lifestyle statement has remained intact over the years. RE domestic volume CAGR of 31.6% in CY10-FY20 has comprehensively outpaced overall 2-W industry’s FY10-20 6.4% CAGR, with the company’s domestic motorcycle market share in its product segment (> 250 cc) as of FY20 at ~96%. Volume performance for the industry as well as EML in FY18-20, has, disappointed (-9.5% EML CAGR, -7.1% 2-W industry CAGR) chiefly on the back of slowing discretionary spend. The stock price of EML, however, saw a sharp fall in recent months tracking expectations of further pressures to be exerted on income levels & consequent purchasing power in the Covid-19 aftermath. We feel valuations have climbed down adequately, with the company now trading at 20x FY22E EPS against average two year forward P/E multiple of ~30x over last five years. We feel EML presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity post steep price correction; with its undiminished brand loyalty seen acting as a catalyst for an eventual recovery once pandemic effects subside.



Outlook


In FY20E-22E, we build flattish PAT performance on a conservative basis. We value EML on SOTP basis (24x P/E on FY22E RE EPS, 15x FY22E VECV EPS) to arrive at a target price of Rs 17,150 and upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. Traction in exports and studio stores concept and CV cycle revival would be key monitorables for EML.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Buy #Eicher Motors #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Network18 poll on post-lockdown behaviour: Click here to register your response

Network18 poll on post-lockdown behaviour: Click here to register your response

RupeeRedee moves into B2B software solutions, will help other NBFCs ‘GoDigital’

RupeeRedee moves into B2B software solutions, will help other NBFCs ‘GoDigital’

Hollywood red carpets look for coronavirus makeover

Hollywood red carpets look for coronavirus makeover

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.