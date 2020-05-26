Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 17,150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors (EML) is the undisputed leader in the domestic premium motorcycle (>250 cc) segment through its established Royal Enfield (RE) franchise that has a strong product portfolio comprising popular models such as Classic, Bullet and Himalayan. The aspirational status associated with RE brand’s ‘pull factor’ as a lifestyle statement has remained intact over the years. RE domestic volume CAGR of 31.6% in CY10-FY20 has comprehensively outpaced overall 2-W industry’s FY10-20 6.4% CAGR, with the company’s domestic motorcycle market share in its product segment (> 250 cc) as of FY20 at ~96%. Volume performance for the industry as well as EML in FY18-20, has, disappointed (-9.5% EML CAGR, -7.1% 2-W industry CAGR) chiefly on the back of slowing discretionary spend. The stock price of EML, however, saw a sharp fall in recent months tracking expectations of further pressures to be exerted on income levels & consequent purchasing power in the Covid-19 aftermath. We feel valuations have climbed down adequately, with the company now trading at 20x FY22E EPS against average two year forward P/E multiple of ~30x over last five years. We feel EML presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity post steep price correction; with its undiminished brand loyalty seen acting as a catalyst for an eventual recovery once pandemic effects subside.

Outlook

In FY20E-22E, we build flattish PAT performance on a conservative basis. We value EML on SOTP basis (24x P/E on FY22E RE EPS, 15x FY22E VECV EPS) to arrive at a target price of Rs 17,150 and upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. Traction in exports and studio stores concept and CV cycle revival would be key monitorables for EML.



