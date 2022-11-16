Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 1700: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Trent

Continued momentum in footprint addition and robust LFL growth, led to a strong 78% YoY growth in revenue (2.2x over pre-COVID levels). However, lower gross margin, mainly attributed to a change in mix towards Zudio and higher OPEX (on account of aggressive store additions), resulted in an EBITDA margin contraction of 690bp YoY, 160bp below pre-COVID levels.

Outlook

We expect a consolidated revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 52%/72% over FY22- 24, backed by a strong footprint addition and robust LFL growth across segments. We retain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,700, given the strong growth opportunity for TRENT.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Trent - 14 -11-2022 - moti