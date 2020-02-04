App
Stocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Eicher Motors, says Saurabh Mukherjea

Saurabh Mukherjea, CEO, Institutional Equities at Ambit Capital is of the view that one may buy Eicher Motors for 15-20 percent upside.

Saurabh Mukherjea, CEO, Institutional Equities at Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18, \\"Eicher Motors has done brilliantly for our clients, it has doubled in the last 18 months alone. I reckon there is upside, the bigger upside though is not from the commercial vehicle space, it is more from Enfield motorcycles. So we are still buyers of Eicher Motors and something like 15-20 percent on Eicher Motors should be the expectation now.\\"

\\"It is a well run company, it will compound very well provided the economy recovers. But if I were to look out over 12 months my picks in auto would be more towards Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto rather than Eicher,\\" he added.

First Published on Dec 17, 2013 01:31 pm

#Ambit Capital #Eicher Motors #Saurabh Mukherjea #Stocks Views

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.