Buy Eicher Motors of Rs 4060: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Eicher Motors

For Q3FY23, Revenue increased by 29% YoY to Rs37.2bn (our estimate: Rs36.3bn). EBITDA surged by 47% to Rs8.6bn, broadly in line our estimates. Gross margin was slightly below our estimates, as price increase for the Hunter model was not passed on for initial order-bookings. Factoring-in the lower gross-margin assumptions, we reduce our FY24-25E EPS by 3-4%. Going forward, revenue CAGR is expected to be robust, at 15% over FY23-25E, supported by new products. The recently-launched Hunter 350cc/Meteor 650cc models have received positive response, and the upcoming product pipeline could include the new-gen Bullet 350cc, Shotgun 650cc and Sherpa 650cc. We expect EBITDA margin to expand, from 23.7% in FY23E to 25.2% in FY25E, buoyed by higher scale, improved net pricing and cost-reduction efforts.

Outlook

We retain BUY on the stock, with SOTP-based TP of Rs4,060/share (unchanged), based on 28x P/E of the motorcycle business and 20x P/E of the CV business, on FY25 estimates (Dec-24E earlier). Key downside risks: Lower-than-expected demand in key geographies; increased competitive intensity; failure of new products; and adverse commodity prices/currency rates.

