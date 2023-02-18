English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Eicher Motors of Rs 4060: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4060 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 18, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Eicher Motors

    For Q3FY23, Revenue increased by 29% YoY to Rs37.2bn (our estimate: Rs36.3bn). EBITDA surged by 47% to Rs8.6bn, broadly in line our estimates. Gross margin was slightly below our estimates, as price increase for the Hunter model was not passed on for initial order-bookings. Factoring-in the lower gross-margin assumptions, we reduce our FY24-25E EPS by 3-4%. Going forward, revenue CAGR is expected to be robust, at 15% over FY23-25E, supported by new products. The recently-launched Hunter 350cc/Meteor 650cc models have received positive response, and the upcoming product pipeline could include the new-gen Bullet 350cc, Shotgun 650cc and Sherpa 650cc. We expect EBITDA margin to expand, from 23.7% in FY23E to 25.2% in FY25E, buoyed by higher scale, improved net pricing and cost-reduction efforts.

    Outlook

    We retain BUY on the stock, with SOTP-based TP of Rs4,060/share (unchanged), based on 28x P/E of the motorcycle business and 20x P/E of the CV business, on FY25 estimates (Dec-24E earlier). Key downside risks: Lower-than-expected demand in key geographies; increased competitive intensity; failure of new products; and adverse commodity prices/currency rates.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Eicher Motors - 15 -02 - 2023 - emkay

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Eicher Motors #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 18, 2023 10:55 am