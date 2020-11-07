172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-eclerx-services-target-of-rs-830-icici-direct-6081191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 830: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on eClerx Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on eClerx Services


eClerx Services reported healthy Q2FY21 revenues, up 7.1% QoQ (in constant currency terms) and 8.1% QoQ in reported terms mainly led by growth in Europe (up 31.8% QoQ). EBIT margins improved 490 bps to 24.5% mainly led by higher utilisation, lower work from home cost and G&A cost. Net profit increased 17.8% QoQ to Rs 61 crore. The company declared a dividend of Rs 1/share. eClerx expects H2FY21E to be better than H1FY21.



Outlook


Hence, we revise our revenues, EPS estimates & target price upwards. This coupled with reasonable valuation, healthy balance sheet & the company’s aspiration to reach industry level growth prompt us upgrade stock from HOLD to BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 830 (11x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:52 pm

