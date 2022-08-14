 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 2520: ICICI Direct

Aug 14, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on eClerx Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2520 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on eClerx Services

eClerx Services (eClerx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services. It caters to financial services, communications, retail, media, manufacturing, travel and technology companies • OCF to EBITDA of >80%, debt free and RoCE of >20%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value eClerx at Rs 2,520 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

eClerx Services - 120822 - ic

first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:17 am
