Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 2500: ICICI Direct

May 30, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on eClerx Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

eClerx Services (eClerx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services. It caters to financial services, communications, retail, media, manufacturing, travel and technology companies • OCF to EBITDA of >80%, debt free and RoCE of >20%.

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value eClerx at Rs 2,500 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #eClerx Services #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 30, 2022 03:58 pm
