Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 1735: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on eClerx Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1735 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

eClerx Services (eClerx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services. It caters to financial services, communications, retail, media, manufacturing, travel and technology companies • OCF to EBITDA of >80%, debt free and RoCE of >20%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value eClerx at Rs 1,735 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.

