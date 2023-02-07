English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 1735: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on eClerx Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1735 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on eClerx Services

    eClerx Services (eClerx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services. It caters to financial services, communications, retail, media, manufacturing, travel and technology companies • OCF to EBITDA of >80%, debt free and RoCE of >20%.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value eClerx at Rs 1,735 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.