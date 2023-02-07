Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 1735: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on eClerx Services

eClerx Services (eClerx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services. It caters to financial services, communications, retail, media, manufacturing, travel and technology companies • OCF to EBITDA of >80%, debt free and RoCE of >20%.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value eClerx at Rs 1,735 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

eClerx Services - 06 -02 - 2023 - ic