    Buy eClerx Services; target of Rs 1640: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on eClerx Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1640 in its research report dated November 12, 2022.

    November 22, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on eClerx Services


    eClerx Services (eClerx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services. It caters to financial services, communications, retail, media, manufacturing, travel and technology companies • OCF to EBITDA of >80%, debt free and RoCE of >20%.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value eClerx at Rs 1,640 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

