    Buy Easy Trip Planners; target of Rs 63: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Easy Trip Planners recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 63 in its research report dated November 21, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Easy Trip Planners


    Easy Trip Planners or EaseMyTrip.com (EMT) is the fastest growing and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets and bus tickets. Airline tickets accounted for 94.0% of revenues (pre-Covid levels) while hotels, other services contributed 5.4%, 0.6% of revenues, respectively.



    Outlook


    Consequently, Easy Trip Planners share price, as per previous closing price, has been adjusted to Rs 48/share from Rs 386/share. Accordingly, our target price stands revised to Rs 63/share. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 10:34 pm