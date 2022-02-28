English
    Buy Easy Trip Planners; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Easy Trip Planners recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated February 28, 2022.

    February 28, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Easy Trip Planners


    Easy Trip Planners or EaseMyTrip.com (EMT) is the fastest growing and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets and bus tickets. Airline tickets accounted for 94.0% of revenues (pre-Covid levels) while hotels and other services contributed 5.4% and 0.6% of revenues, respectively.



    Outlook


    Consequently, Easy Trip Planners share price, as per previous closing price, has adjusted to Rs 274/share from Rs 549/share. Accordingly, our target price stands revised to Rs 335/share. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock .

    At 14:17 hrs Easy Trip Planners was quoting at Rs 281.85, up Rs 6.60, or 2.40 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 296.75 and an intraday low of Rs 275.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 75,418 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 37,868 shares, an increase of 99.16 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.99 percent or Rs 25.00 at Rs 275.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 358.75 and 52-week low Rs 73.75 on 17 September, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 21.44 percent below its 52-week high and 282.17 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,124.32 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 28, 2022 02:20 pm

