Buy East India Hotels; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

May 12, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on East India Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

EIH Ltd is the flagship company of the Oberoi group that manages 33 hotels (~11 owned and 22 under management contract) with room inventory of ~4512 rooms. The company operates the hotels under the brands Oberoi (super luxury brand), Trident (five star brand) and Maidens (heritage) • EIH also provides catering/kitchen services to airlines, operates restaurants/lounges at airports and is also into air charter and car hire services.

Hence, we remain positive on the company with BUY rating on the stock. We value EIH at Rs 185 i.e. 26x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

first published: May 12, 2022 04:07 pm
