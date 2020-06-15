App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dwarikesh Sugar; target of Rs 38: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 38 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Dwarikesh Sugar


Dwarikesh Sugar reported strong sales growth on account of higher sugar volumes given the increase in domestic sales quota & larger sugar exports during the quarter. The company sold 1.22 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar including 34,000 tonnes of raw sugar exports. Average realisation of sugar sold was Rs 31.95/kg in Q4. Distillery sales increased from Rs 10.8 crore to Rs 37.1 crore led by new 100 KLD distillery capacity started in December 2019. However, power sales dipped 49% with a reduction of power tariff. Further, power volumes have also come down from 9.9 crore units to 8.5 crore units as the company prefers to sell bagasse instead of selling power at reduced tariffs.



Outlook


The company’s debt levels are comfortable given a large part of the Rs 650 crore debt is at the concessional interest rate. We believe Dwarikesh would generate ~Rs 300 crore of operating cash flows in the next two years, which would result in a significant reduction in high cost working capital debt. We expect strong 16.8%, 34.4% growth in revenue, earnings, respectively, during FY20-22. We value the stock at 1.2x FY21 book value with a target price of Rs 38/share and have a BUY recommendation.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:04 am

tags #Buy #Dwarikesh Sugar #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

