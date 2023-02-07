 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Dwarikesh Sugar; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

Feb 07, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Dwarikesh Sugar

Dwarikesh Sugar (DSL) is a UP based sugar company with sugar crushing capacity of 21500 TCD, distillery capacity of 337.5 KLD & co-generation capacity of 96 MW. The company would be diverting 15-20% of sugarcane towards juice ethanol & remaining towards B-heavy ethanol, which would result in 1.4 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar equivalent sugarcane diversion towards ethanol.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 120, valuing the business at 12x FY24 PE.