    Buy Dwarikesh Sugar; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Dwarikesh Sugar

    Dwarikesh Sugar (DSL) is a UP based sugar company with sugar crushing capacity of 21500 TCD, distillery capacity of 337.5 KLD & co-generation capacity of 96 MW. The company would be diverting 15-20% of sugarcane towards juice ethanol & remaining towards B-heavy ethanol, which would result in 1.4 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar equivalent sugarcane diversion towards ethanol.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 120, valuing the business at 12x FY24 PE.