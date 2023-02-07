Buy Dwarikesh Sugar; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.
Broker Research
February 07, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Dwarikesh Sugar
Dwarikesh Sugar (DSL) is a UP based sugar company with sugar crushing capacity of 21500 TCD, distillery capacity of 337.5 KLD & co-generation capacity of 96 MW. The company would be diverting 15-20% of sugarcane towards juice ethanol & remaining towards B-heavy ethanol, which would result in 1.4 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar equivalent sugarcane diversion towards ethanol.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 120, valuing the business at 12x FY24 PE.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.