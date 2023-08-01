English
    Buy Dreamfolks Services; target of Rs 1000: Equity99

    Equity99 is bullish on Dreamfolks Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated July 31, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Equity99's research report on Dreamfolks Services

    The company is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. The company entered into strategic collaboration with Plaza Premium Group to include more than 340 Plaza Premium Lounges in more than 70 major international airports into its global lounge network. The company completed the process of incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary company namely ‘Dreamfolks Services’ in Singapore. The company is all set to acquire 60% stake in one of the foremost & leading golf privileges providers Vidsur Golf for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 1.50 crore.

    Outlook

    Given the monopolistic nature of business and further growth potential in the air travel and credit card segment, the company is likely to perform well in coming quarters. Target is kept at Rs.1000 with a Investment horizon of 12-18 months and keeping Stop loss at Rs.650

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

