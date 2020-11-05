Buy Dr. Reddy's; target of Rs 6050: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Dr. Reddy's has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6050 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on Dr. Reddy's
DRRD’s revenue, adj. EBITDA and adj. PAT beat consensus estimates by 4%, 11% and 31%, respectively. EBITDA beat was driven by strong revenue and cost efficiency, partially offset by lower-than-expected gross margin. Revenue growth momentum continued across all businesses, with US growing at 8% QoQ, Europe at 6%, emerging markets at 8% and India at 46%. Strong QoQ growth in India was driven by a full-quarter impact of the Wockhardt acquisition. We believe that DRRD is gradually transforming itself into a more efficient organization with a razor-sharp focus on capital productivity. We estimate medium-term revenue/ EBITDA/earnings CAGR of 11%/16%/21% (excluding Revlimid) for FY20-25E.
Outlook
We assume coverage on DRRD with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs6,050. Our SoTP-based valuation suggests an intrinsic value of Rs6,050, implying a P/E multiple of 22x on FY23E earnings per share and Revlimid NPV of ~Rs550 per share.
