Buy Dr. Reddy's; target of Rs 6050: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Dr. Reddy's

DRRD’s revenue, adj. EBITDA and adj. PAT beat consensus estimates by 4%, 11% and 31%, respectively. EBITDA beat was driven by strong revenue and cost efficiency, partially offset by lower-than-expected gross margin. Revenue growth momentum continued across all businesses, with US growing at 8% QoQ, Europe at 6%, emerging markets at 8% and India at 46%. Strong QoQ growth in India was driven by a full-quarter impact of the Wockhardt acquisition. We believe that DRRD is gradually transforming itself into a more efficient organization with a razor-sharp focus on capital productivity. We estimate medium-term revenue/ EBITDA/earnings CAGR of 11%/16%/21% (excluding Revlimid) for FY20-25E.

Outlook

We assume coverage on DRRD with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs6,050. Our SoTP-based valuation suggests an intrinsic value of Rs6,050, implying a P/E multiple of 22x on FY23E earnings per share and Revlimid NPV of ~Rs550 per share.

