Buy Dr Reddys Labs; target of Rs 6560: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Dr Reddys Labs

DRReddy’s consolidated revenue increased by 7% QoQ to INR 67,579 Mn (+35% YoY ). The company reported a YoY revenue growth, driven increase in North America generics sales, The North America generics revenue stood at USD 390 Mn. The growth in this region was mainly driven by growth in gRevlimid sales. • EBITDA for the quarter was reported at INR 20,632 Mn, increased by 29.9% QoQ and jumped by 190% YoY. The EBITDA margins expanded by 539bps on QoQ to 30.53% on the account of higher gRevlimid sales and increase in US generics sale. • The PAT for Q1FY24 stood at 14,050 Mn, it saw an increase of 46.3% QoQ and growth of 18.2% on YoY basis. • The EPS for the quarter is reported at INR 84.44.

Outlook

We have revised our target price to INR 6,560/share (Earlier 5,155), gives an upside potential of 18.0% from its CMP of INR 5,558/share, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Dr. Reddy’s.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories - 28 -07 - 2023 -kr