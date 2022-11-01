English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dr Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 5180: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dr Reddy’s Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5180 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dr Reddy’s Labs


    Dr. Reddy’s Lab (DRRD) delivered better-than-expected 2QFY23 performance, led by higher g-Revlimid sales. Considering the launch of gRevlimid in Sep’22, we had factored in USD30m sales for 2QFY23. However, DRRD delivered North America (NAM) sales of USD344m (from USD230m in 1QFY23), implying USD110-115m sales from g-Revlimid. Excluding additional sales from g-Revlimid, the sales would have been INR56b (our est: INR55.5b). Likewise, assuming 90% EBITDA margin in the g-Revlimid business and excluding the profitability of additional g-Revlimid sales, EBITDA margin would be 20.7% (our est: 21.9%) for the quarter. We maintain our EPS estimate for FY23/FY24 to factor in a) incremental sales of g-Revlimid, b) moderation in sales/profitability of Pharma service and ingredients (PSAI), Europe and CIS business, and c) ongoing price erosion in the US generics base business.


    Outlook


    We continue to value DRRD at 24x 12M forward PE multiple for its base business and add NPV of INR210 for gRevlimid to arrive at a price target of INR5,180. We remain positive on the ANDA pipeline for NAM and expect healthy growth prospects in India. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dr Reddy’s Labs - 31-10-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dr Reddys Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.