Buy Dr Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 5000: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dr Reddy’s Labs

Dr. Reddy’s Labs (DRRD) delivered in-line operational performance in 1QFY23, adjusting for the multiple non-recurring factors. Muted performances in North America (NAM), Pharmaceutical services & ingredient (PSAI) and Russia segment was offset by domestic formulation (DF) segment. Niche launches are likely to revive sales prospects for NAM from 2HFY23 onwards. We maintain our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates and expect 16% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, backed by: a) limited competition product launches (such as gRevlimid in 2HFY23), b) steady industry outperformance in DF/Russia segment, c) revival in PSAI segment (through new launches/catering newer markets) and d) better outlook in Russia business.

Outlook

We value DRRD at 24x 12M forward P/E multiple for its base business and add NPV of INR210 for gRevlimid to arrive at our TP of INR5,000. Maintain BUY.

