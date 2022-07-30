English
    Buy Dr Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 5000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dr Reddy’s Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 30, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dr Reddy’s Labs


    Dr. Reddy’s Labs (DRRD) delivered in-line operational performance in 1QFY23, adjusting for the multiple non-recurring factors. Muted performances in North America (NAM), Pharmaceutical services & ingredient (PSAI) and Russia segment was offset by domestic formulation (DF) segment. Niche launches are likely to revive sales prospects for NAM from 2HFY23 onwards. We maintain our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates and expect 16% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, backed by: a) limited competition product launches (such as gRevlimid in 2HFY23), b) steady industry outperformance in DF/Russia segment, c) revival in PSAI segment (through new launches/catering newer markets) and d) better outlook in Russia business.



    Outlook


    We value DRRD at 24x 12M forward P/E multiple for its base business and add NPV of INR210 for gRevlimid to arrive at our TP of INR5,000. Maintain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Dr Reddys Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 10:43 pm
