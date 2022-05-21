English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dr Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 4800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dr Reddy’s Labs recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dr Reddy’s Labs


    Dr Reddy’s Labs (DRRD)’s 4QFY22 result was below our expectation due to increased price erosion in the US/EU segments, lower export benefits and higher inventory provisions. We cut our EPS estimates by 6%/8% for FY23/FY24 to factor in: a) divestment of brands in Russia/India, b) lower volume off-take and adverse price variance in key markets of the US/ROW and c) increased opex related to transportation. We value DRRD on an SOTP basis (at 24x 12M forward base business EPS of INR192 and add an NPV of INR210 for Revlimid) to arrive at our TP of INR4,800. We remain positive on the stock due to its superior execution across key markets supported by the healthy pace of launches and market share gains in existing products. The controlled cost is likely to improve operating leverage and drive better profitability over the next 2-3 years. Retain BUY.



    Outlook


    We value DRRD’s base business EPS of INR192 at a 12M forward P/E multiple of 24x and add INR210 per share of NPV from the g-Revlimid opportunity. Accordingly, we arrive at our TP of INR4,800 on a 12M forward earnings basis. Based on its limited-competition product pipeline in the US market, strong core therapies in DF, and the stock’s attractive valuation, we maintain our BUY rating.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dr Reddys Labs #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 21, 2022 07:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.