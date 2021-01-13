Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: target of Rs 6500: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Growth prospects are improving across most geographies. Business traction, sturdy product pipeline and easing of pricing pressures to drive US sales. A likely improvement in the acquired portfolio and COVID-led growth opportunities in the near term would drive India performance. The Sputnik-V Vaccine, if approved to unlock sizeable growth opportunity. Improving growth prospects, healthy balance sheet and strong return ratios could support P/E multiple expansion. DRL’s sales and PAT expected to clock a 15% and 27% CAGR over FY2020-FY2023.

Outlook

We retain Buy Recommendation on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) with a PT of Rs 6,500.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.