Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: target of Rs 6500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6500 in its research report dated January 12, 2020.

January 13, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories


Growth prospects are improving across most geographies. Business traction, sturdy product pipeline and easing of pricing pressures to drive US sales. A likely improvement in the acquired portfolio and COVID-led growth opportunities in the near term would drive India performance. The Sputnik-V Vaccine, if approved to unlock sizeable growth opportunity. Improving growth prospects, healthy balance sheet and strong return ratios could support P/E multiple expansion. DRL’s sales and PAT expected to clock a 15% and 27% CAGR over FY2020-FY2023.



Outlook


We retain Buy Recommendation on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) with a PT of Rs 6,500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 13, 2021 01:01 pm

