Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5964: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

We incorporate Wockhardt branded generic business along with opportunity from COVID led products like Avigan (Favipiravir) and Remdesivir in our estimate that leads to increase our EPS by 6% for FY22/23E. DRRD continues to be one of the best play in large cap pharma due to control on overheads, focus on branded generic in EM markets, strategic launches, monetizing R&D and renewed focus in India formulations. It also has clean bill of health from key regulators which is an additional launch pad for growth. We believe DRRD has a strong product pipeline for US market with gCopaxone, gNuvaring, gRevlimid and gVascepa lined up in FY21-23E.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to BUY (earlier Accumulate) and increase our TP to Rs5,964 (earlier Rs5,648) as we incorporate Wockhardt acquired brands and COVID led products in our estimate. We value DRRD on 24x(PE) FY23E and include Rs 262/share benefit from gRevlimid (using NPV method) over FY23-26E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.