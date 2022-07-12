Buy Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; target of Rs 5261: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The company posted strong growth in consolidated revenue in FY22, driven by a rise in base business volume and new product launches. Geographically, the revenue growth was largely influenced by strong growth across markets such as India, the US, Russia, and others. US generics business crossed the USD 1.0 bn mark in FY22, driven by high-value launches such as gVascepa or Icosapent Ethyl soft gel and gVascostrict or Vasopressin injections (first authorized generic to launch) and enhancement in volume share of the existing products, which more than offset the price erosion. Russia revenue grew at 32.0% YoY in FY22, driven by improved performance of the base business, the launch of new products, and divestment income from the sale of a few non-core brands such as Ciprolet and Levolet for INR 1.77 bn in Q4FY22. The Global Generic (GG) segment is dealing with higher price erosions with increased market competition across some of its major products. The company has been able to offset it by gaining volume share in existing products such as Ciprofloxacin Dexamethasone and Isotretinoin, and with the launches of new and complex as well as high-value products in the US.



Outlook

At a CMP of INR 4,501 per share, Dr. Reddy’s shares are trading at 22.5x/19.6x FY23E/FY24E EPS. Based on our FY24E estimates and applying a 22.9x PE multiple, we arrive at a target price of INR 5,261 per share; a potential upside of 16.9%. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of Dr. Reddy’s.



At 17:30 Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,485.50, down Rs 17.25, or 0.38 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,537.50 and an intraday low of Rs 4,427.00.

It was trading with volumes of 11,361 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,462 shares, a decrease of -21.44 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.25 percent or Rs 99.25 at Rs 4,502.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,534.25 and 52-week low Rs 3,655.00 on 13 July, 2021 and 04 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.31 percent below its 52-week high and 22.18 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 74,657.12 crore.

