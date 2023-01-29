 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5210: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jan 29, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dr Reddy's Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5210 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and complex formulations. Revenue breakup Q2FY23: US (44%), India (19%), Russia and CIS (13%), Europe (7%), RoW (7%), PSAI (10%) • It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe.

Outlook

We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 5210 i.e. 21x FY25E EPS of Rs 241.8+ NPV of Rs 131 for gRevlimid.

