Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5210: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and complex formulations. Revenue breakup Q2FY23: US (44%), India (19%), Russia and CIS (13%), Europe (7%), RoW (7%), PSAI (10%) • It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe.



Outlook

We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 5210 i.e. 21x FY25E EPS of Rs 241.8+ NPV of Rs 131 for gRevlimid.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More