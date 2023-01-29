Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5210: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Dr Reddy's Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5210 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.
Broker Research
January 29, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and complex formulations. Revenue breakup Q2FY23: US (44%), India (19%), Russia and CIS (13%), Europe (7%), RoW (7%), PSAI (10%) • It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe.
Outlook
We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 5210 i.e. 21x FY25E EPS of Rs 241.8+ NPV of Rs 131 for gRevlimid.
