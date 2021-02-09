Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5200: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s reported a decent 3Q with strong performance in India (Wockhardt portfolio integration and COVID products) and EU (new launches). However, lower export incentive, higher price erosion, freight costs impacted gross margins (53.8% in 3Q vs 54.9% in 1H), in line with estimates. Adjusting for the impairment charge of Rs5.9bn for intangibles, EBITDA margins at 24% was lower vs our expectation of 26%. This led to lower than expected PAT of Rs6.2bn, (vs our estimate of Rs7.6bn). Sequentially US was muted led by price erosion in key products, COVID related slowdown in the US towards end of Q3 resulted in weaker gross and EBITDA margins. With Wockhart’s portfolio fully integrated, we expect promotional and marketing costs to inch up. This shall lead to pressure in EBITDA margins, in line with expectations. Management guides for an aspirational EBITDA margin of 25% in the near term.

Outlook

We continue to like Dr Reddy's for its de-risked strategy as it broadens focus on key non-US markets like India, China, Russia, global injectables and API business. We value Dr Reddy’s at 24x FY23 EPS of Rs216.5. Post the recent correction, upgrade to BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.