Buy Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; target of Rs 5155: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

DRReddy’s consolidated revenue declined by 7% QoQ to INR 63152 Mn (+15% YoY ). The company reported a YoY revenue growth, driven by new product launches, increase in volumes for base business and favourable forex movement, partially offset by the price erosion. EBITDA for the quarter was reported at INR 15879 Mn, declined by 18.6% QoQ and improved by 47.7% YoY. The EBITDA margins dropped by 360bps on QoQ to 25.1% on the account of lower gRevlimid sales, lower government incentive and product mix. However, the margins improved on YoY basis as a result of higher sales of new product with better margin and favourable forex. The PAT margins of Q4FY23 stood at 9601 Mn, it saw a decline of 22.8% QoQ and growth of 889.8% on YoY basis. The EPS for the quarter is reported at INR 57.79.

Outlook

We have revised our target price to INR 5,155/share (Earlier 5,200), gives an upside potential of 15.5% from its CMP of INR 4,464/share, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Dr. Reddy’s.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories - 13 -05 - 2023 - kr