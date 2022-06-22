English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4960: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dr Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4960 in its research report dated June 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 22, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories


    Dr Reddy’s is embarking on the next phase of its strategy in alignment with changing dynamics of industry, emerging opportunities. The goal is to leverage Horizon 1 business growth levers and drive productivity to invest in Horizon 2 businesses • Horizon 1 will be core driver in the short to medium term mainly comprising 1) Generics, 2) API, 3) Branded Generics, 4) OTC and 5) Biosimilars • Horizon 2 is earmarked for long term mainly comprising 1) ImmunoOncology NCEs, 2) Biologics & CGT, 3) Nutraceuticals, 4) CDMO (small and large molecules), 5) Disease management, 6) D2C and 7) Digital services • The company aspires to 1) maintain double digit sales growth, 2) 25%.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY as the so called transition to Horizon-2, although directional, provides well thought out strategy for the next five years. We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 4960 i.e. 22x FY24E EPS of Rs 218 + NPV of Rs 163.4 for gRevlimid.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 13:11 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,230.00, down Rs 41.05, or 0.96 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,345.85 and an intraday low of Rs 4,164.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 13,857 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 17,478 shares, a decrease of -20.72 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.84 percent or Rs 118.15 at Rs 4,271.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,613.65 and 52-week low Rs 3,655.00 on 07 July, 2021 and 04 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 24.65 percent below its 52-week high and 15.73 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 70,398.13 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 01:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.