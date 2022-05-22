English
    Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 22, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories


    Dr Reddy’s (DRRD) Q4FY22 US and India revenues were healthy. We continue to expect steady earnings momentum and pick up in US generic business along with cost optimization. Also, strong pipeline/new launches will drive steady growth in India and RoW markets.



    Outlook


    We expect 13% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E (ex of Revlimid) and broadly maintain our estimates at ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs4,900/share. At CMP, DRRD is trading at 17.5x P/E on FY24E adjusted for gRevlimid. We assign 22x (23x earlier) FY24E EPS plus Rs250/share for gRevlimid NPV. Delay in key ANDA approvals and prolonged inflationary environment of raw material prices are key risks to our call.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #recommendation
    first published: May 22, 2022 06:11 pm
