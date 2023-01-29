Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4900: Prabhudas Lilladher
Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.
Broker Research
January 29, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s (DRRD) Q3FY23 profitability was sharply ahead of our estimate aided by higher gRevlimid sales. Even base US business grew QoQ. We expect exRevlimid margins to improve with easing of commodity and revenue scaling up with new launches in US. At CMP, DRRD is trading at attractive valuations of 18x P/E on FY25E adjusted for gRevlimid.
Outlook
We maintain our estimates and ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs4,900/share. Delay in key ANDA approvals and prolonged inflationary environment of raw material prices are key risks to our call.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.