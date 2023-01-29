English
    Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

    January 29, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

    Dr. Reddy’s (DRRD) Q3FY23 profitability was sharply ahead of our estimate aided by higher gRevlimid sales. Even base US business grew QoQ. We expect exRevlimid margins to improve with easing of commodity and revenue scaling up with new launches in US. At CMP, DRRD is trading at attractive valuations of 18x P/E on FY25E adjusted for gRevlimid.


    Outlook

    We maintain our estimates and ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs4,900/share. Delay in key ANDA approvals and prolonged inflationary environment of raw material prices are key risks to our call.