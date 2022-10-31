English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4900 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 31, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories


    Dr. Reddy’s (DRRD) Q2FY23 profitability adjusted for gRevlimid improved QoQ, yet is still below historical levels. We have incorporated gRevlimid in our nos, however ex Revlimid our FY24E and FY25E stands cut by 8% and 5% respectively. We expect exRevlimid margins to improve with easing of commodity and as revenue scale up with new launches in US. India revenues were healthy.


    Outlook


    At CMP, DRRD is trading at 21x P/E on Sept 2024E adjusted for gRevlimid. We assign 23x Sept 2024E EPS plus Rs250/share for gRevlimid NPV and maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs4,900/share (Rs4,750 earlier) as we roll forward. Delay in key ANDA approvals and prolonged inflationary environment of raw material prices are key risks to our call.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories - 31-10-2022 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.