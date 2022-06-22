Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4900: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s (DRRD) management outlined its strategy to create new (Horizon 2) business models, while growing in existing spaces (Horizon 1) to drive sustainable growth. The company expects double digit revenue growth in the medium term, with aspiration of +25% OPM and 25% RoCE. Horzion 2 will focus on biosimilars, nutraceuticals, Immuno-oncology and new disease management. Most of these initiatives from financials perspective will be visible over next 3-5 years. Our FY23E/FY24E estimates remain unchanged. We continue to expect steady earnings momentum and pick up in US generic business along with cost optimization. Also, strong pipeline/new launches will drive steady growth in India and RoW markets.



Outlook

We expect 13% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E (ex of Revlimid) and maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs4,900/share. At CMP, DRRD is trading at 19x P/E on FY24E adjusted for gRevlimid.

More Info

At 13:11 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,230.00, down Rs 41.05, or 0.96 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,345.85 and an intraday low of Rs 4,164.00.

It was trading with volumes of 13,857 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 17,478 shares, a decrease of -20.72 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.84 percent or Rs 118.15 at Rs 4,271.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,613.65 and 52-week low Rs 3,655.00 on 07 July, 2021 and 04 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.65 percent below its 52-week high and 15.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 70,398.13 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More