    Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dr Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories


    Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and complex formulations. Revenue breakup: US (35%), India (20%), Russia and CIS (14%), Europe (8%), RoW (8%), PSAI (14%) and others (2%) • It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to 1) visible ramp up across geographies, 2) value accretive launches schedule, 3) ability to mitigate price erosion in US base business and 4) commentary for no major hurdles in Russia-CIS business. We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 4800 i.e. 21x FY24E EPS of Rs 224.6 + NPV of Rs 83.4 for gRevlimid.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 21, 2022 08:49 pm
