Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and complex formulations. Revenue breakup: US (35%), India (20%), Russia and CIS (14%), Europe (8%), RoW (8%), PSAI (14%) and others (2%) • It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe.



Outlook

We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 4750 i.e. 24x FY24E EPS of Rs 191 + NPV of Rs 167.8 for gRevlimid.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories - 290722 - ic