you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4615: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dr Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4615 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories


Revenues grew 10.4% YoY to Rs 4448.9 crore, mainly due to strong growth in the US and Europe. Domestic revenues grew 5.1% YoY to Rs 683.9 crore. US revenues grew 20.8% YoY to Rs 1807.2 crore. Despite a dent in GM, EBITDA margins expanded 101 bps to 21.3% due to lower employee and other expenses. EBITDA grew 15.9% YoY to Rs 949.2 crore. Adjusted net profit grew 71.5% YoY to Rs 781.1 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to negative tax outgo (-6.2% in Q4FY20 vs. 25.5% in Q4FY19).



Outlook


Despite the recent rally, the expected margin expansion and earnings upgrade still leave scope for upside. We upgrade from HOLD to BUY and arrive at a target price of Rs 4615 based on 22x FY22E EPS of ~Rs 209.7.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on May 23, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

