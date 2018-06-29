Buy Dr Reddys Laboratories; target of Rs 3350: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Dr Reddys Laboratories

FY18 was a year of transition for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRRD) as pricing pressure in the US and GST in India emerged as major deterrents. As such, while the top line remained flat, bottom line slumped 19%. Business generated free cash flow of INR 7.1bn in FY18 against negative free cash flow of INR 19.4bn last year, despite weak profitability. R&D expenses reduced to 13 % of sales from 14% in FY17. RoCE slipped to 7% in FY18 from 18.8% in FY16. Key highlight for the year was filing of sumatriptan nasal spray in USA and recent approval of gSuboxone (early FY19). Going ahead, management’s key priorities include: (1) launch of complex pipeline like gCopaxone and gNuvaring in US; and (2) remediate issues raised in the USFDA warning letter. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR3,350.

We believe a promising complex generics pipeline, strong earnings revival over FY18-20E and compelling valuations at 13.4x FY20E EPS render DRRD a prime re-rating candidate. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR3,350.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.