you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 2450: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

DRL reported numbers below our estimates as the revenues were lower due to sales disruption impacted in EU and lower channel offtake impacted in Russia, coupled with US pricing pressure and competitive scenario. The company also took tax charge of ` 374mn in Q4FY18 due to US tax reforms.

Outlook

We have reduced our earnings by ~10% to factor in further delays in gNuvaRing and likely competition in gSuboxone. At the current market price of ` 1,953, the stock trades at 19x FY19E EPS of ` 101 and 14x FY20E EPS of ` 136.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 03:46 pm

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

