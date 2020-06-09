Buy DLF; target of Rs 219: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on DLF

DLF Ltd (DLF) reported better than expected Rev/EBIDTA/APAT 24/37/45% beat. One time DTA reversals on new ETR migration of Rs 19.2bn and exceptional impairment of certain Hotels/Clubs investment worth Rs 3.3bn let to reported loss of Rs 18.6bn. DLF Phase V saw buyers cancellation worth Rs 3.9bn, reporting negative sales of Rs 80mn, new buying of Rs 3.8bn is positive. Office rental collections remain robust at 90/80% for Apr/May-20 and may touch 90% for May-20 by first week of June-20. Malls are expected to open with strict social distancing norms by mid Jun-20. Balance sheet remains comfortable net D/E of 0.1x.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on DLF with SOTP of Rs 219/sh (vs. Rs 224/sh earlier).







