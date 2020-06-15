Buy Dixon Technologiess; target of Rs 6100: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dixon Technologies

Q4 numbers was ahead of estimates (refer Exhibit 4), with strong performance in consumer electronics segments. Margins improved due to stable commodity and higher ODM migration. On the back of a strong Q4, Dixon has crossed 5% margins in FY20. It Rsreported strong RoE and RoCE at 26% and 33%, and cash conversion at its guided level of 4 days ? Given new customer acquisitions, deepening business with existing customers, and increase in the ODM mix, we expect Dixon’s sales/EPS to grow at a CAGR of 19%/25% over FY20-22E and change our estimates as outlined in Exhibit 5 ? Dixon has multiple growth options including upcoming opportunities in electronic manufacturing-all of which is not captured in near term earnings in FY20-22E.

Outlook

Hence, we increase the multiple premia by 10% to 38x(from 35x) FY22E, and raise our TP to Rs6100, and upgrade the stock to Buy.



